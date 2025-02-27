West London scheme to be carried out by JJ Rhatigan

Contractor JJ Rhatigan has been appointed to build nearly 300 homes at the grounds of a derelict manor house in Ealing.

The firm will carry out an £84m contract to build 296 homes across seven new residential buildings at Twyford Abbey for Latimer, the development arm of housing association Clarion. Investors include Picture Property Developments and Redington Capital.

The west London scheme also includes restoring a grade II-listed walled garden for community use.

The Twyford Abbey building, a derelict manor house which dates back to the early 19th century and which is also grade II-listed, will be turned into 30 new homes.

The building has been on Historic England’s At Risk register.

Work starts next month with the first homes scheduled for completion by 2027.

AHMM is architect on the job.