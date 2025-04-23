New scheme for developer CEG built on site previously occupied by HMRC

Bath-based fit out contractor Interaction has been appointed to carry out work on a new office building completed by Kier at Temple Quay in Bristol.

Called Crescent, the job in the middle of the city has been built for investor and developer CEG and features 100,000 sq ft of office space along with a private garden, space for more than 150 bikes and a wellbeing and fitness studio.

The £30m scheme has already attracted its first tenant with energy firm Ovo relocating its UK headquarters from elsewhere in the city.

The development will offer floor plates of 18,000 sq ft with letting agents Savills and Carter Jonas saying the scheme is also being marketed at start-ups with space available from 1,600 sq ft upwards.

The Crescent Centre, formerly occupied by HMRC, was bought by CEG in 2018. Architect on the new scheme is Buckley Gray Yeoman.