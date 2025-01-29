Contractor says it is ‘working around clock’ to fix issue after recent impact of high winds damages panels on 23-storey building

The leader of Woking council and the town’s local MP have ripped into Sir Robert McAlpine after cladding from a hotel it built was damaged last weekend meaning a road below will be closed for several weeks while repairs are carried out.

The firm has built a 23-storey Hilton Hotel in the town, part of a wider development known as Victoria Square, which has been plagued by problem cladding panels for more than three years.

Several fell in autumn 2021 causing the A320 to be closed while two years ago cladding replacement works began.

A number of incidents since have caused further closures of the A320, with one of the latest following December’s Storm Darragh.

The road had only reopened after that storm before the arrival last weekend of Storms Eowyn and Herminia within 48 hours of each other loosened another of the hotel’s cladding panels – which McAlpine said have been designed and installed by Prater – triggering a further closure of the road below known as Victoria Way.

The latest problem has prompted Woking’s leader Ann-Marie Barker to publicly lambast McAlpine on the council’s website this week.

She told locals on Tuesday: “I’m very angry that another panel has failed on the hotel building despite assurances from Sir Robert McAlpine earlier this month that the panels were now safe and secure.

“A course of action has been identified to put things right and the council and Victoria Square Woking are urging Sir Robert McAlpine to progress this as quickly as possible. In the meantime, I am committed to keeping you updated and pushing for a permanent resolution so we are not in this situation every time there is an extreme weather event.”

And the Liberal Democrat MP for the town, Will Forster, also piled in, writing on Monday to McAlpine chief executive Neil Martin demanding he be given a site visit within a week.

He told Martin: “I am writing to express my deep anger, disappointment, and frustration regarding the repeated issues with cladding from the Hilton Hotel on Victoria Way, Woking. Following Storm Eowyn, cladding has once again come loose and fallen off, leading to another closure of Victoria Way just eleven days after its reopening.

“I urge you and the rest of the board at Sir Robert McAlpine to take full responsibility for this situation, including ensuring site safety, mitigating risks to pedestrians, the impact for motorists making detours, and addressing the consequences on local businesses caused by these closures.

“This problem has persisted over several years, and Woking residents and businesses are understandably frustrated. It started when the hotel was under construction and since it was opened in autumn 2024 there have been repeated incidents.”

Sharing his letter on social media, Forster said the road was a “critical thoroughfare” and wanted to know from Martin “what compensation are you giving to businesses and to Woking residents for the road closures and disruption”. He added: “I reiterate my request for a site visit, as previously offered. Please contact my office to arrange this meeting within one week.”

On the council website, McAlpine apologised for the problems and confirmed the road would be closed for several weeks and in a statement to Building (see below) the firm said it was working “around the clock” to get the road open as soon as possible.

It added: “We have commissioned a bespoke wind model of the entire building and its surroundings which will go beyond the standards, allowing us to understand the microclimate of the area and permitting finite analysis of the loads the cladding has been originally designed to accommodate.”

The £540m Victoria Square development has been developed by the council and Moyallen Group.

As well as the four star Hilton, the development includes 125,000 sq ft of retail space, 429 residential apartments in two towers, a flagship Marks and Spencer store, two public plazas and a medical centre.