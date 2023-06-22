Work on a new training ground for Championship side Queens Park Rangers has been completed by a team including Buro Happold, Arcadis and Harrow contractor Michael Brady Ltd.

The facility has been designed by Italian practice Studio Zoppini Architects with the project team including engineer Buro Happold, contract administrator Arcadis and planning firm HGH.

The complex sits next to the M4 at Heston in Hounslow with the facility including pitches, hydropool, changing facilities for the first team and academy teams, dining area as well as offices for staff and the club’s operational team.

Pitches and landscaping was completed by White Horse contractors.

The facility features on-site renewable energy regeneration with 922 sq m of solar photovoltaic panels, as well as extensive use of air source heat pumps.