AndArchitects proposals for Luton Town FC's new Power Court stadium Source: AndArchitects AndArchitects proposals for Luton Town FC's new Power Court stadium Source: AndArchitects AndArchitects proposals for Luton Town FC's new Power Court stadium Source: AndArchitects AndArchitects proposals for Luton Town FC's new Power Court stadium Source: AndArchitects Overview of the outline Power Court proposals, with housing by Leslie Jones Source: Leslie Jones Architecture / AndArchitecture Luton Town FC's Kenilworth Road ground, which has been home to the club since 1905 Source: Google Maps The Oak Stand entrance to Luton Town FC's Kenilworth Road ground, which has been home to the club since 1905 Source: Google Maps

Luton Town FC has pledged to lodge detailed plans for its new 23,500-capacity stadium before its first game in the Premier League.

The Championship club, which secured promotion to the top flight of English football by defeating Coventry City on penalties in Saturday’s playoff final, is working with AndArchitects on a new town-centre home to replace its 10,356-seat Kenilworth Road ground.

Luton has outline consent for a new stadium and development of 1,200 homes – masterplanned by Leslie Jones Architecture – on an 8ha site near Luton Station, about one mile from Kenilworth Road, which has been its base since 1905.

The club said its development arm, 2020 Developments, was preparing to submit a detailed planning application for the Power Court proposals, which will centre around the stadium. Luton said land-assembly for the project had been completed and that recent work had focused on relocating an existing primary sub-station in the middle of the site.

It said groundworks for the new stadium were expected to begin by the turn of the year, with construction estimated at “around 24-30 months”.

The project targets delivering a 19,500-capacity stadium in its first phase, around one-third of which would be “safe standing”. A second phase of development would boost capacity by 4,000.

Luton FC chief operating officer Michael Moran said the club wanted the stadium to be complete in 2026, “regardless” of its league position.

“We also mustn’t lose sight of the fact the stadium is to be accompanied by a whole new town quarter for Luton with 1,200 homes, leisure, restaurants, bars, retail and community space,” he said. “It is incredibly exciting to be at the forefront of the borough’s wider regeneration plans.”

Luton is also expected to spend in the region of £10m on upgrading its Kenilworth Road ground to provide improved broadcasting facilities in the coming weeks, ahead of its first Premier League games in August.