Scheme hailed by US president Joe Biden as one of most significant in US

A team featuring Mace and Arcadis has won a programme management role on a $16bn (£12.64bn) scheme to build a new tunnel connecting New Jersey wit New York.

The pair are part of a consortium called MPA Delivery Partners, which also includes US firm Parsons, that has been chosen by the Gateway Development Commission to manage construction of the scheme which will take rail traffic under the Hudson river.

US president Joe Biden called the scheme “one of the biggest and most consequential projects in the country”.

Called the Hudson Tunnel Project, the scheme is designed to improve capacity and reliability of commuter and intercity rail transit between New York, New Jersey and the Northeast Corridor on a route which runs from Boston down to Washington DC.

The project includes construction of a two-tube, 2.4-mile-long tunnel as well as repairing operator Amtrak’s existing North River Tunnel, which opened in 1910 and was damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Mace Group deputy chief executive officer, Jason Millett, said: “We are honoured to have been appointed to play such a key a role on this historic program.

“From our experience bringing complex megaprojects to life around the world, we know the delivery partner model will provide the collaborative approach and certainty required for a program of this scale.”

This is the first big scheme in the US that will use the delivery partner model that was used on London which included Mace as part of the CLM consortium.