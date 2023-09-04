Mace has brought in a new head of digital engineering with David Glennon arriving from Arcadis.

He joins as group head of digital engineering having spent six years at Arcadis where he was head of digital. His CV also includes spells at Aecom and Lendlease.

The firm said Glennon “will be responsible for driving forward Mace’s digital agenda and adopting new technology to boost value for the company’s clients”.

Stephen Jeffery, chief technical officer at Mace, said: “David joins at such an exciting time for the business as we drive forward the delivery of our business strategies.

“David brings an abundance of knowledge and experience in the adoption and implementation of technological innovation.”