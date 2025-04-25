Mace has brought in a former ISG staffer to head up its European team working across the healthcare, life sciences and technology sectors.

Gary Sweeney has spent the past few months working as interim director of Turner & Townsend’s advanced manufacturing, industrial and logistics division across the UK and Europe.

He joined T&T from ISG where he was in the leadership team at the collapsed firm’s hyperscale business.

He spent just under two years at ISG, having previously worked for Expert Technologies Group and Jaguar Land Rover.

Mace said Sweeney will be working across the UK, Germany and Switzerland in the life sciences sector as well as in North America with the firm’s pharmaceuticals clients.