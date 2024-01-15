Firm carried out rejig of division at end of last year

Mace has appointed Rob Lemming to replace Terry Spraggett as the boss of its public sector and life sciences business.

Spraggett left at the end of last year after 18 years at the firm under a rejig of the construct business which also saw its major projects managing director Andy Jones, who joined the business from Carillion in 2018 where he was chief operating officer, go last month as well.

Lemming, who has spent a decade at Mace, has been appointed on an interim basis while Mace looks for a permanent successor to Spraggett.

Mace said it expects to appoint a permanent replacement in the coming months.

The firm’s current jobs in the public sector include the Salisbury Square scheme on Fleet Street in the City of London while life sciences schemes include the Merck building opposite King’s Cross station in London.