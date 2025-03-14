Mace has won a £33m job to carry out fit out work at the former Dickins & Jones department store site in London’s West End.

The store shut in 2012 with the site at 40 Argyll Street turned into mixed-use following its closure.

Mace has begun fit out and construction work on a 130,000 sq ft office building which will see end of journey facilities, such as bike parking, a rooftop terrace and pavilion installed.

The job was given planning by Westminster council at the end of 2023 and has been designed by AHMM. Strip out work was completed by London firm Madigan Gill.

Mace said work at 40 Argyll Street, which is a grade II listed building within the Regent Street Conservation Area, is due to finish next March.