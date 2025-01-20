Mace has been confirmed to build a new weather centre headquarters in Berkshire.

The firm is building the new headquarters of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts at the University of Reading’s Whiteknights campus.

The firm was appointed by the Government Property Agency to the job alongside consultant AtkinsRealis.

Designed by BDP, the HQ will feature a range of facilities, including workspaces and meeting rooms, a lecture theatre, council chamber and an interactive weather room.

It will be the new home for 300 scientists and staff working on weather prediction systems, forecast production and research into climate change.

The job, worth close to £100m, is due to finish in 2027.