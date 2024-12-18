Mace has said it is closing its logistics business to concentrate on its MEP direct delivery model.

The firm said the move affected around 20 people most of who it was hoping to redeploy elsewhere.

Mace, which has been picking up staff and jobs following the collapse of ISG in September, said: “We are looking to capitalise on the industry appetite for vertical integration particularly in the building services area, which is becoming more significant. Clients are recognising the benefits of this approach and we are aiming to leverage this opportunity across our Construct engine in 2025 and beyond.”

It added: “[As a result], Mace Construct has decided to phase out and close its logistics business safe in the knowledge that our long-standing logistics partners will continue to support us going forward.”

Construction is Mace’s biggest business with a turnover of £1.7bn last year out of an overall income of £2.4bn.

The construction business is being temporarily led by incoming group chief executive Jason Millett following the departure of Andrew Jackson two months ago.