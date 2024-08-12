New strategy to be unveiled in November

Building products firm Marshalls is set to outline a new group strategy this November as part of an ongoing review of business.

It said it had “identified a number of opportunities to deliver outperformance over the medium term” and would announce details on 19 November.

Marshalls said areas identified for growth included bricks and masonry, water management and energy transition.

The news came as the firm said pre-tax profit for the half year to June was up 29% to £21.5m on revenue down 13% to £307m.

It said its landscape products business was hit by the fall in new build housing but the firm said it was taking a number of initiatives to improve revenue which will also be outlined in November.

Chief executive Matt Pullen added: “I have a strong view that the segment’s performance can be substantially improved through a number of self-help measures which we are implementing at pace.”

