Sir Robert McAlpine has formally signed up to a £30m deal to build a space skills and technology centre in Newcastle.

The firm had been on a PCSA for the job for Northumbria University for the past year with the work involving demolition, new build and extending an existing building at the university’s city centre campus.

Called the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre, the building will provide satellite manufacturing clean rooms, advanced prototyping laboratories, a Mission Operations Centre, teaching laboratories and collaborative spaces for work with companies in the space manufacturing supply chain.

It is being backed by investment from the UK Space Agency and manufacturer Lockheed Martin UK Space.

Professor John Woodward, pro vice chancellor (International) at the university, said: “The centre will be a game-changer – not only for our students and researchers but for the region’s ambitions in the space and advanced manufacturing sectors.”

The centre, which has been designed by local practice Ryder Architecture, is due to be completed next autumn.