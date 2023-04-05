Staff at Sir Robert McAlpine will be told by the end of today whether their jobs are at risk, Building understands.

The firm yesterday announced that around 60 jobs will go as part of a restructuring which will see the firm switch its focus to sectors rather than regions under a major rejig of the business by chief executive Paul Hamer.

Building understands those at risk will find out whether they have kept their jobs by 2 May.

The firm said “no project roles will be affected” while the redundancies are not regional office specific.

But it is understood that one of the offices likely to bear the brunt of the cuts will be London with suggestions that up to half the staff there could be hit. “I heard London will shrink from 100 to around 50 or 60,” one source said.

The firm’s boss of the region, Alison Cox, is due to leave by the end of the month to pursue a “passion project” at Cambridge university which is understood to be as bursar of St John’s College.

London, one of the firm’s strongholds, is now expected to sit in McAlpine’s major and special projects sector under the shake-up.

Others leaving include the managing director of its Southern business Ian Cheung who has been with the firm seven years.

But McAlpine has brought back Grant Findlay as executive managing director of a newly formed Buildings division and who will now sit on a refreshed group board.

Findlay, a former strategy director at the firm, left the business after 11 years last spring to join Madison Square Garden Company, the US entertainment giant behind the Sphere music venue.