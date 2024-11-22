Scheme is most significant revamp of grade A-listed building since it opened in 1983

A £68m refurbishment of Glasgow’s Burrell Collection by John McAslan & Partners has been named as Scotland’s best new building by RIAS.

The scheme, the most significant refurbishment of the museum since its opening in 1983, has repaired the grade A-listed building, upgraded its environmental performance and reorganised its galleries.

The Burrell Collection is housed in a landmark late 20th century building designed by Barry Gasson, John Meunier and Brit Andresen.

Judges for the Doolan Award said they were particularly impressed by how John McAslan & Partners’ respectful and deferential approach had transformed the building without losing any of its architectural integrity.

“[It] makes a bold declaration about the role of architecture – a renewed confidence and belief in it – at a time when Glasgow and Scotland’s creative and cultural industries are in peril,” the judging panel said.

RIAS president Karen Anderson added: “I’m delighted that the Burrell Collection has been named as the winner of this year’s RIAS Doolan Award. In the skilled hands of John McAslan & Partners, one of Scotland’s architectural gems has been given a new lease of life – saving the building and its incredible collection, and making the museum greener and more welcoming to its thousands of visitors.

“It is a fantastic example of how an existing building can be adapted to address new and future needs, and is unquestionably this year’s best building in Scotland.”

The 2024 RIAS Doolan Award jury was chaired by David Kohn Architects founder David Kohn alongside author and journalist Gabriella Bennett and Karen Anderson.