Club had proposed to redevelop two stands under two-stage deal but said Graham’s figure “considerably exceeded the sum” agreed with members

The Marylebone Cricket Club wants to let a stand rebuild at Lord’s as a single stage, fixed-price job after it failed to agree a figure for the work with original contractor Graham.

The Northern Irish firm is now off the job, which was to redevelop both the Tavern Stand and demolish and rebuild the Allen Stand. The project had an estimated cost of £60m.

Earlier this month, the MCC said it had still not agreed a price with Graham for the work which will increase capacity at the ground by more than 1,000.

Construction was scheduled to start next week and be completed in May 2027 ahead of that summer’s marquee Ashes series.

But in an email to MCC members today, chief executive Guy Lavender said: “We were not able to agree satisfactory final terms with our preferred bidder for the main contract, John Graham Construction. Had we done so, the work would have commenced next week but this will no longer be the case.

“The second stage tender submission presented by Grahams during late August did not come within the cost plan drawn up by our quantity surveyor, and considerably exceeded the sum approved by members at the 2024 AGM. As a result, we must delay the project, which is disappointing for us all.”

Lavender said the difference between what Graham was proposing and what the MCC was prepared to pay could not be made public “but suffice to say that the difference was material”.

He said the club had now been forced to rethink its plans with four options being considered – including doing nothing until after the 2027 Ashes or building through the Ashes summer – before settling on a plan to split the project into two phases “by first redeveloping the Allen Stand (requiring a two-winter construction programme), commencing in autumn 2025, with the intention to start work on the Tavern Stand in autumn 2027”.

He added: “We have taken particular consideration of the fact that we have an Australia Men’s Test match at Lord’s in 2027 – which is important for our public reputation and for the impact the income it generates will have on the club’s Long-Term Plan.

“We also note that the Allen Stand is in poor condition, making it our main priority for renewal. Furthermore, we have concluded that, as we are not now able to commence work on site until autumn 2025, it is not practical to complete the Tavern Stand in time for it to be fully operational for the 2027 Ashes summer.

“The club will therefore tender the Allen Stand to contractors for a build programme starting in autumn 2025 and concluding in time for the early part of the 2027 season. The single-stage tender process will enable a confirmed fixed price cost to be presented to Members for approval next year.”

The work is part of a wider scheme by the club to increase capacity at the St John’s Wood venue which saw ISG, now in administration, complete the Compton and Edrich stands three years ago.

Others working on the latest scheme include architect Wilkinson Eyre, cost manager Arcadis and contract administrator Gardiner & Theobald.

Graham has been contacted for comment.