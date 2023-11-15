McGee has been appointed to begin work in earnest on the first phase of work at a £500m mixed-use scheme in London’s upmarket Mayfair being developed by Grosvenor and the UK arm of Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan.

The Mayfair job runs between Davies Street and South Molton Lane, with the development also facing onto Brook Street.

Mitsui has worked with Stanhope since 2008 but has now linked up with the Duke of Westminster’s property group for its debut job.

The joint venture will focus on the North and South blocks of the Hopkins Architects-designed proposals for the development called the South Molton Triangle.

McGee, which is working directly for Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan, has already been on site carrying out soft-strip work and removal of hazardous materials ahead of work starting on two office buildings, which are due to complete in 2027 and will run across 180,000 sq ft.

The firm will now complete façade retention and underpinning works, demolition, piling, bulk excavation and reinforced concrete works to the new basement and core before Skanska comes in as main contractor.

McGee group managing director Seb Fossey said: “Our early engagement and collaborative approach allowed us to not only optimise the programme but also identify and implement innovative carbon-saving measures.”

The value of McGee’s job is understood to be around £40m and as well as offices this phase of the South Molton Triangle will include new shops, restaurants and cafés totalling around 60,000 sq ft.

Other parts of the project, which is being developed on a stretch of land south of Oxford Street and the Bond Street Elizabeth line station, include a five star hotel, affordable housing, leisure space and new public realm.

As well as Hopkins, the wider project team includes project and cost manager Gardiner & Theobald, heritage consultant Donald Insall Associates, M&E engineer Hoare Lea, structural engineer AKT II and public realm architect BDP.