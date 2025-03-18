McGee has appointed Bernard O’Reilly to operations director at the business, replacing Richard Wilkinson after two years at the firm.

In a statement, the demolition and structures specialist said: “Bernard brings extensive delivery experience, deep knowledge of the business and our people and a strong understanding of our projects following his pre-construction work, making him the ideal person for this key role in our business.”

O’Reilly has been with the firm, which is one of four waiting to hear who has won a £100m groundworks and basement package at the Round, the renamed 18 Blackfriars towers scheme, for 13 years.

The operations director post was newly created when Wilkinson, who joined McGee after three decades at Laing O’Rourke, was appointed to it in November 2023.

McGee also said that its director of construction engineering, James Simpson, has been promoted to the board.

In its last set of results, McGee’s income rose to £122m in the year ending 30 November 2023 compared to £83m for the previous 12 months, while its profit increased by nearly 90% from £5.2m to £9.9m.