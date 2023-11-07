McGee has promoted its civil and structures director to a newly created post of operations director.

Richard Wilkinson joined the firm in April after more than three decades at O’Rourke and later Laing O’Rourke where he was an operations lead for O’Rourke subsidiary Expanded on the Hinkley Point C scheme in Somerset.

His new role will see him be given day-to-day responsibility for its business from demolition to structures.

McGee managing director Seb Fossey said: “His wealth of experience gained working on major infrastructure projects, as well as his focus on operational excellence and people-first approach, means he is well-placed to spearhead our core activity offering.”

He will also join the main board of the firm which in its last set of results for the year to November 2022 said turnover was down 10% to £83m although the firm said it expected income for the current year to be more than £120m. Pre-tax profit last year edged up 3% to £6.1m.