McLaren Property has appointed a new development director for the York Central regeneration scheme.

Karen Stafeckis, formerly head of development at property firm CEG, has taken up a role at the firm to work on the 45ha job.

The business is part of the team working on the project, which will see 2,500 homes delivered, as well as up to one million square feet of office, retail and hospitality space.

York Central is one of the largest brownfield sites in the country, and is being developed with the support of Homes England and Network Rail Property, the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

York Railway Station and the National Railway Museum will both receive improvements as part of the scheme.