Contractor says new operation will be based in Leeds

McLaren is setting up a new Leeds-based regional business covering Yorkshire and the North-east with a former ISG director heading it up.

The division is McLaren’s sixth and will be led by managing director Andrew Beaumont who spent 14 years at ISG before it collapsed in September.

Beaumont, who was the regional director for ISG’s North-east and North-west operations at the time of its implosion, is being joined by regional commercial director David Faulkner and regional pre-construction director Richard Harding.

Faulkner is another ISG veteran having spent 19 years at the firm while Harding joined McLaren in the summer after a decade at Morgan Sindall.

McLaren chairman Kevin Taylor said: “Andrew and the team give us the relationships we need to complete a strong national offer in a full range of residential, commercial and industrial sectors [as well as] our ambitions for more clients in living and leisure and places on more public sector frameworks.”

McLaren is expected to file its latest financial results for the year to July towards the end of next month.