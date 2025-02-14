McLaren is hoping to sign on the dotted line in the coming weeks for a huge refit of South Kensington’s landmark Barkers of Kensington building.

The proposals, designed by Emrys Architects, will see the 1920s Art Deco building turned into contemporary office and retail space.

Work will see a new grand staircase added to the interior along with new escalators and suspended walkways hanging from newly exposed ceiling trusses.

The scheme to rejig the grade II-listed former department store on Kensington High Street was approved by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea at the end of 2022.

The value of the job, which is under a PCSA, is understood to be north of the previously quoted figure of £120m.

The job is being developed by Relsa Properties, a sister firm of the client on McLaren’s 318 Oxford Street project which involves turning a former House of Fraser store into a mixed-use scheme.

Sir Robert McAlpine is coming to the end of its deal at the Barkers site which has involved structural remodelling work on the shell as well as some fit out.

The department store was closed in 2006 by then owner House of Fraser and was later turned into a series of wholefoods and fashion shops.

Meanwhile, McLaren has inked a £125m deal to build a new office over Bank underground station in the City.

The firm was on a PCSA for the job since last spring after it saw off pitches from Mace and Multiplex.

Called the Bank Overstation Development, the scheme is one of three being masterminded by Helical after the developer was chosen by Transport for London in 2023 as joint venture partner for a trio of schemes in the capital.

The job already had consent but architect Fletcher Priest was brought in to update the previous plan drawn up by Weston Williamson over a decade ago.

As well as office space, there will also be new public realm, a dedicated cycle entrance, cycle storage along with other wellness benefits.

Also known as 10 King William Street, the scheme is being project managed by Third London Wall, while others working on it include QS Core Five, M&E consultant Hoare Lea, structural engineer Robert Bird and planning consultant Avison Young.

The Bank project will be built above the new station entrance on Cannon Street and run across 140,000 sq ft. Work is scheduled to complete at the end of next year.