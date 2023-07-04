Move will see London and South businesses brought under one roof

McLaren is setting up a new headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf as it moves to bring its construction businesses in the south and the capital under one roof.

The re-organisation will see 240 staff from the contractor’s existing office at Chiswell Street in the City of London and its historic base in Brentwood.

From September, the team will move to a new head office at 20 Churchill Place in Docklands.

Group managing director Paul Heather, who joined the firm last March, added: “Our market has evolved. Our people need experience of all the common sectors – their complexities and how they fit together.

“The London & South region has the scale to offer that experience and to nurture industry-leading expertise.”

McLaren’s development divisions, McLaren Property and McLaren Living, will remain in new offices on Curzon Street in Mayfair after a recent move at the start of this year.