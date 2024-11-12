McLaren has promoted its operations director Paul Woodhams to a newly create drole of managing director of its building safety and refurbishment business.

The firm, which is replacing the cladding on four towers at the Chalcots Estate in Camden, said the appointment “reflects the scale of the opportunity for McLaren in this growing sector”.

Woodhams, who arrived at McLaren three years ago from Balfour Beatty, will report into the firm’s boss of regeneration, John Butten.

McLaren said the building remediation business, which also includes regulatory compliance, fire protection upgrades and M&E work, was a growing part of the business with Woodhams spearheading a growth push into the sector.

Butten added: “Building safety and refurbishment is a growing market for our business, as developers seek to comply with the latest building regulations.”

In its last set of results, McLaren’s turnover in the year to July 2023 was up 22% to £964m as the firm returned to the black with a £6.4m pre-tax profit from a £2.4m loss last time.