Contractor due to announce next set of annual numbers next week

McLaren has brought in Glen Harding from Sir Robert McAlpine to the commercial director role at its construction management and specialist projects business.

Harding had two spells at McAlpine as commercial manager and then commercial director.

His new role will see him report into Vince Lydon, McAlpine’s former deputy managing director for its London business, who arrived at McLaren last summer to team up with old boss Paul Heather to head up a newly created construction management division at McLaren.

Lydon is managing director of its construction management and specialist projects division which will focus on large scale real estate and public sector projects.

Another former McAlpine boss, London commercial director Paul Spiller, joined McLaren in November 2023 to become group commercial director.

As well as McAlpine, Harding has worked for Skanska, ISG, Galliford Try and Warings, the regional contractor bought by Bouygues nearly 20 years ago.

Lydon said: “Construction management is a distinctive way of delivering large scale projects. This is why Glen will make an immediate impact as we pursue opportunities for growth both in London and the rest of the UK.”

McLaren is set to announce its latest annual figures next week with the firm’s turnover likely to have topped the £1bn mark.

In its last set of results, revenue in the year to July 2023 was up 22% to £964m as the firm returned to the black with a £6.4m pre-tax profit from a £2.4m loss last time.