Scheme will have more than 800 spaces

McLaren has won a deal to build a £22m multi-storey car park in Dubai.

The firm’s international business has been appointed by Shamal Holding to expand for the work at Dubai Harbour.

The nine-storey car park will have a capacity of 836 spaces with McLaren responsible with delivering the enabling works and all precast structures incorporating delta beams on levels 2 to 8, together with all cantilevered in-situ slabs, planters, beams, and all roof steel shade structures.

It will also manage and undertake the MEP installations throughout with work due to finish next year in time for a series at events at Dubai Harbour.

McLaren is also building a mall scheme in Dubai for the same client.