Scheme will have more than 800 spaces

McLaren has won a deal to build a £22m multi-storey car park in Dubai.

The firm’s international business has been appointed by Shamal Holding to expand for the work at Dubai Harbour.

The nine-storey car park will have a capacity of 836 spaces with McLaren responsible with delivering the enabling works and all precast structures incorporating delta beams on levels 2 to 8, together with all cantilevered in-situ slabs, planters, beams, and all roof steel shade structures.

dubai

The scheme is due to be finished next year

It will also manage and undertake the MEP installations throughout with work due to finish next year in time for a series at events at Dubai Harbour.

McLaren is also building a mall scheme in Dubai for the same client.

Topics