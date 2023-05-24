Northern Irish contractor McLaughlin & Harvey has brought in a former Wates director to head up and expand its Midlands business.

The firm, which posted an £800m turnover in the 18 months to June 2022, said it wants to grow workloads in the region on the back of it winning the scheme to build the main athletics venue for last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It is also working on several other jobs in the region, notably for automotive clients such as BMW and Rolls Royce.

John Carlin spent seven years at Wates where he was the firm’s regional managing director, having joined from Bowmer & Kirkland where he spent over 11 years.

McLaughlin & Harvey said: “He will be responsible for the operational delivery of regional projects and for building a commercial pipeline of future work using his extensive network of contacts.”

Carlin, who started this month, will be based in McLaughlin & Harvey’s Birmingham office.