Middlesborough’s controversial new mayoral development body is looking for a partner to carry out the regeneration of a run-down district in the Teesside town.

The Middlesborough Development Corporation, which was set up in February this year, wants an “experienced developer” for a £100m contract to bring forward development of a 2ha site in Gresham.

The organisation is considering a variety of mechanisms to bring forward the partnership, including a straightforward development agreement, a master developer arrangement, a development framework or a joint venture.

The procurement exercise comes after the announcement of an £8m levelling up grant to the Tees Valley Combined Authority for the redevelopment of Gresham.

It is understood that there are plans for an apartment complex, as well as townhouses, food and drinks outlets and potentially a leisure site.

Ben Houchen, Conservative mayor of Tees Valley, has been a prominent backer of the MDC and said at the time of the cash award that the money would “offer a big boost to our game changing projects” in an area “in dire need of investment”.

The establishment of the MDC has been mired in controversy, with councillors in the Labour-led local authority bemoaning the transfer of £14.7m of council assets to the new body.

The site of the new development is a stone’s throw away from the 145-home Union Village project, a £20m partnership between Middlesborough Council and developer Thirteen which is currently being built by Esh Construction.