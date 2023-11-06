Rejig will see creation of new deputy group chief executive role in January

Mace has said that Jason Millett will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm’s construction and consulting arms under the restructure it announced last week.

Millett is currently chief executive of the consultancy business but from January will become deputy group chief executive, reporting into group chief executive Mark Reynolds.

The move will mark a return to contracting for Millett who before joining Mace was chief executive of Bovis Lend Lease and worked on the redevelopment of Broadgate in the City of London as well as the Selfridges store at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Reynolds said: “In his new role, Jason will have responsibility for the strategic oversight and delivery of our operational teams – Consult, Construct and our Group Technical Services team. He’ll remain CEO of Consult, supported by [COO] Davendra Dabasia and work with Mace’s construct leadership team on the delivery of their strategy.”

Last week’s rejig saw the firm sell its FM business to an MBO which will continue to be based at the firm’s office at 155 Moorgate for the next few months.

Mace has also brought its offices and major projects arms into one business called private sector. The change comes into effect at the beginning of next year.