More than half of those firms named by housing secretary last month have now inked deal

Galliard Homes and Emerson Group are the latest firms to sign up to the government’s “self-remediation” contract, three weeks after being named in Parliament as having failed to hit the deadline to do so.

The contract is the legal document underpinning the developer pledge signed by 49 housebuilders last year, committing them to repair all life critical fire safety defects on homes they had built above 11m going back 30 years.

The pair were named last month by housing secretary Michael Gove as one of 11 firms that had failed to sign the legal contract prior to the department’s deadline.

Gove has threatened to use new powers brought in under last year’s Building Safety Act to put housebuilders out of business if they are asked by the government to sign up to the self-remediation contract but fail to do so.

Since Gove’s statement seven of the 11 have now signed up to the contract, with Ballymore, Inland, Lendlease, London Square and Telford also signing in the last couple of weeks.

Just Abbey Developments, Avant, Dandara and Rydon Homes are yet to sign, with only Rydon so far signalling its intention not to sign the contract.