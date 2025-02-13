JS Wright & Co collapses after over 130 years in business

More than 150 jobs have gone at Birmingham M&E contractor JS Wright & Co and sister firm Wright Maintenance after the pair went into administration today.

FRP Advisory has been appointed administrator for JS Wright, which was set up in 1890 by plumber John Shilvock Wright and had offices in Birmingham, London and Bristol, and Wright Maintenance.

JS Wright specialised in M&E work across several sectors including hotel, leisure, residential, student accommodation and commercial.

Wright Maintenance was set up in 2019 and carried out M&E work for landlords, managing agents, housing associations and care providers.

FRP said 152 jobs had gone with a further four employees kept on to help with the administration.

Joint administrator Raj Mittal said: “The company was a trusted contractor in the sector for many decades. Unfortunately, due to challenging trading conditions the business has been unable to meet its financial obligations and has ceased operations.”

JS Wright became an employee ownership in October 2021.

In its last set of results, JS Wright saw turnover fall 11% to £42m in the year to April 2023 with pre-tax profit slumping from £3.1m to £510,000.