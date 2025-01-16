Initiative aims to encourage young people to think about career in construction

Sites taking part in this year’s Open Doors event include the job to expand Manchester City’s stadium, work to build a children’s cancer centre at Great Ormond Street and the construction of a hotel at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast.

This year’s event, which aims to encourage young people to take up a career in the industry, will be held between 17 and 22 March.

More than 170 construction workplaces across the UK are preparing to welcome visitors as part of the initiative which is being run by Build UK, with support from including the Construction Industry Training Board and CSCS.

Each Open Doors event will generally involve a site tour and a Q&A session with construction professionals, with some like the National Construction Colleges also offering practical demonstrations to visitors.

Build UK chair Julie White said: “While the tours themselves provide intriguing backdrops to explore the range of roles available, they are also a unique opportunity to talk to construction leaders and apprentices about their route into the industry.”