Four new stations could be built for West London Orbital line

Mott MacDonald has been appointed to carry out design work for a westerly extension to the London Overground.

The proposed West London Orbital line would run for 18km, crossing four of the capital’s boroughs to link Hounslow in the west with Hendon and West Hampstead in the north west.

Current plans, which have yet to be approved, would see the line service 21 stations, including four new builds and the HS2 station currently under construction at Old Oak Common.

Last week, Transport for London appointed Mott MacDonald, which advised on routes, structures and rail systems for the Elizabeth Line, to a year-long contract worth just over £700,000.

The most recent estimated cost for the project, which was calculated in 2017/18 prices, is £273m, with funding coming from the West London Alliance, a collaboration between Barnet, Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon and Hounslow councils.

Last month, London mayor Sadiq Khan outlined progress on the project in response to a written question from City Hall Labour Assembly Member Elly Baker.

“Following agreement of the feasibility funding last year, several studies, funded primarily by the west London boroughs, are underway or planned,” he said.

“Timetable assessment undertaken by Network Rail is nearing completion and has identified that a viable West London Orbital service is expected to be achievable.

“These workstreams, alongside work undertaken by Transport for London colleagues, will lead to an updated business case for the scheme and confirmation of the stations to be served, train frequency and traction power, and will allow other strategic decisions to be made early next year.

“Work will also continue in parallel on funding and finance options for the further development and delivery of the scheme.”

The orbital line has been under consideration since 2017 and, if built, would join the existing overground network.

It would run on an existing freight route called the Dudding Hill Line, which has not been used for a passenger service since 1902.