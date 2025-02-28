A parliamentary watchdog committee has expressed doubts about the government’s ability to build its planned Euston terminus for HS2 using private money.

The public accounts committee (PAC), made up of backbench MPs, published a major review of the delivery of the HS2 project today, which criricised the Department for Transport and its delivery body for presiding over “a casebook example of how not to run a major project”.

Repeated cost increases and delays over recent years have resulted in the scope of the high-speed rail project being slashed, with northern legs cut and the Euston terminus thrown into uncertainty.

The new Labour government confirmed in the autumn Budget that the rail scheme would end in central London, but insisted, like its predecessor, that the scheme at Euston must be substantively funded by private finance.

The PAC’s report said it was “unclear how achievable” this goal would be, given the approximate £6bn cost of the project.

“We are sceptical that the private sector will provide this level of contribution,” the report said.

According to the department’s testimony during the committee’s inquiry, funding for Euston would be a mix of four components: private financing of the HS2 station; development receipts from commercial development; tax increment finance or contributions from local government; and some residual public funding.

“The department said that, once decisions are taken on the delivery model and spatial allocation, and the detailed design of the station has begun, there will be a better understanding of the potential commercial return and likely level of private investment,” the report said.

The department expects to progress with the delivery model and the establishment of a delivery company for the Euston project over the next year.

It has also committed to creating a development corporation, focused on the wider regeneration of the area, and is currently considering two models for this. One would be mayoral-led and the other led by Camden council.

The report had harsh words for the management of the HS2 scheme as a whole, and expressed reservations about the way it was still being handled.

It said that the department and HS2’s “continued disagreement” on how much it will cost to complete phase 1 “starkly illustrated” their failure to work together.

In November 2023, the department estimated the scheme’s cost at between £45bn and £54bn, while HS2 Ltd’s estimate in June 2024 was between £54bn and £66bn.

Both of these estimates are in 2019 prices, meaning the figure could be closer to £80bn.

Neither DfT nor HS2 Ltd currently have the skills or capabilities to make a success of the programme Public accounts committee

The PAC said the failure of the programme was “now a reputational risk to the UK” and urged the government to explain before the summer what value taxpayers can expect from the huge public investment in the project.

Its report found that “neither DfT nor HS2 Ltd currently have the skills or capabilities to make a success of the programme” and the committee was “not convinced that DfT has sufficiently considered how it can bring fresh thinking to its own leadership of HS2”.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chair of the committee, said HS2 was now “a cautionary tale that should be studied by future governments”.

“It is ultimately the Department for Transport that has failed to manage this enormous project and manage HS2 properly,” he said.

[New chief executive Mark Wild] is taking decisive action to get the project back on track at the lowest feasible cost HS2 Ltd spokesperson

“This is likely to have wasted billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money in delays and overspends. The department, as well as resetting the project, must now reset itself to manage this project to a workable conclusion in line with the eventually agreed budget and timescale.

“To do this, they will need to employ people with the correct range of skill-sets to critically supervise and oversee this huge project. This is the only way to salvage its severely tarnished reputation. We expect to see a real improvement when we next examine this matter.”

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “Mark Wild, our new chief executive, agrees with the committee’s conclusion that there has been failure in the management of HS2’s cost and schedule. He is taking decisive action to get the project back on track at the lowest feasible cost.

“His fundamental reset is critical to ensure the successful delivery of HS2’s goals – driving economic growth and connecting our biggest cities with fast and reliable journeys.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “The continuously climbing costs of HS2 are completely unacceptable. That is why the government acted swiftly to get the project back under control by bringing new leadership to HS2 Ltd, directing the company to begin work on resetting culture, schedule and costs, and reinstating robust ministerial oversight.

“HS2 Ltd is working with its supply chain to reset the programme and deliver the railway safely and at the lowest reasonable cost.”