Multiplex has won its second job for Stanhope with the firm picking up a residential scheme at the developer’s ongoing makeover of the former Television Centre in west London.

The firm won its debut job for Stanhope last summer, landing its scheme to redevelop the IBM building on London’s South Bank, which is being funded by United Arab Emirates-based Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, in a design and build deal worth around £120m.

Building understands the latest deal is worth around £220m and is being let as a construction management job.

Multiplex will build two separate blocks totalling 345 apartments at the White City site with main construction work set to start next year.

The buildings have been designed by dRMM and AHMM under a masterplan drawn up by AHMM. Funder on the second phase of work is Mitsui Fudosan.

Topping out has recently been completed on 142 new affordable homes for Peabody in two new buildings called Macfarlane Place at Television Centre, with Kier expected to wrap up this job by early next year. Architect on this scheme is Maccreanor Lavington.

Meanwhile, Multiplex is one of three firms expected to find out later this week who has made the cut for one of the last major schemes in British Land’s redevelopment of the Broadgate campus in the City of London.

The firm, along with Lendlease and Skanska, are all pitching for the deal called 1 Appold Street. The job has a value of around £220m with a PCSA award due to be made towards the end of the year.

Designed by Piercy & Company, the work will involve retaining 75% of the existing 1980s office building, stripping it back to its core and extending it upwards by five floors to make 13 storeys.