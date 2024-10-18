Multiplex is set to start building a new £300m learning and teaching facility later this month for the University of Glasgow.

Work at the at the university’s Gilmorehill campus is scheduled to complete in time for the 2028/29 academic year.

Called the Keystone building, the job is the fifth being built under the university’s £1.3bn Campus Development Programme.

The new development has been designed by HOK and will run across 27,000 sq m and be home to 3,600 students.

The building will house a range of dry and wet lab spaces, as well as high-spec computing labs. It will also provide a maker’s workshop and general teaching facilities for the university’s James Watt School of Engineering.