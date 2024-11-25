Firm has been working on nine-block scheme on a pre-construction services agreement since last year

Multiplex has picked up a job to build a nine-block residential scheme on the former barracks of the King’s ceremonial horse guards regiment in Westminster.

The contractor has been appointed to the shell and core contract of the 179-home St John’s Wood Barracks scheme by development manager St John’s Wood Square Development Limited.

The Squire & Partners-designed scheme will transform the 5.5 acre site previously occupied by the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, which fires salutes on royal and state occasions.

The unit was stationed at St John’s Wood Barracks from 1880 to 2012, when it was acquired by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan for £250m.

Enabling work by McGee started on site in 2022, which involved demolishing the old barracks buildings by June 2023 with the exception of the grade II-listed riding school.

The scheme, which Multiplex has been working on since September 2023 under a pre-construction services agreement, will comprise 11 townhouses, 109 private flats and 59 affordable homes across buildings ranging in height from three to six storeys.

Callum Tuckett, Multiplex UK managing director, described the scheme as “one of the most prestigious and eagerly anticipated residential developments in central London”.

Others working on the team include Wilkinson Eyre, which is responsible for heritage works, executive architect EPR and landscape architect Andy Sturgeon Design.