Start date is latest in glut of news announced recently about London tower jobs

The glut of news about London office jobs has continued with Multiplex now confirmed to start main construction on the 36-storey 50 Fenchurch Street scheme in the Square Mile.

Developer and 22 Bishopsgate owner Axa IM Alts appointed the contractor to the job, designed by Eric Parry, last summer on a PCSA.

A £30m piling and excavations works deal is due to be completed soon by Keltbray with Multiplex starting on the £400m contract this summer with work completing in 2028.

The project team also includes development manager Yard Nine, project manager Third London Wall, QS Core Five and M&E consultant Arup. Workman is carrying out development monitoring at the site.

The 150m tall project will replace the site’s 1950s livery hall and will include a replacement underground livery hall topped by retail, office space, a public roof garden and winter garden and a new public space based around a restored grade I church tower.

The tenth floor will include internal and external gardens designed by DSDHA with more than 40 planted balconies and terraces at the scheme, encompassing over 70 species of plant life.

The grade I-listed Tower of All Hallows Staining, which was built around 1320, and the grade II Lambe’s Chapel Crypt, which dates from 1200, will both be restored under the plans.

The tower, which will be among the most visible in the City’s skyscraper cluster when viewed from the south side of the river, will incorporate a vertical green wall, bespoke ceramic cladding at ground level, a glazed podium and crafted glass detailing on the upper levels.

A host of major schemes have either been awarded, drawn up shortlists or gone in for planning recently.

Yesterday, Building revealed that Mace had won the £600m scheme to overhaul the Euston Tower for British Land while earlier in the week Bam was confirmed as the winner of a £100m scheme to revamp the developer’s Broadgate Tower.

Multiplex, along with Mace and Sir Robert McAlpine, is bidding the £600m British Library scheme while Axa IM Alts is hoping work on a 46-storey tower at 63 St Mary Axe, designed by Fletcher Priest, could start in early 2027 if the scheme is approved.

South of the river, a £1bn office and residential scheme at 18 Blackfriars is being bid by Multiplex and an informal pairing of Lendlease and McLaren. Tenders went in to developer Hines earlier this month with a winner due over the summer.