Nearly three-quarters of firms want to scrap the apprenticeship levy and the Construction Industry Training Board, according to a new poll.

A total of 1,042 companies responded to the survey, conducted by Survation and commissioned by payroll firm Hudson Contract, and only 12% said they would keep the levy and CITB if given the choice.

Around 58% of those surveyed were levy payers, among whom 74% said they wanted to scrap the levy and the CITB while just 17% said they were happy to keep the two.

The findings come with CITB facing an uncertain future, following the launch of a new training initiative called Skills England, which will be chaired by former Co-op boss Richard Pennycook.

The new body is set to be established in phases over the next nine to 12 months, with the recently announced Skills England Bill intended to transfer functions from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education to the new group.

It is unclear how CITB will feature in this new system as it prepares to seek industry support for renewal of its levy-raising powers.

Hudson Contract has called for the organisation to be stripped of these powers and absorbed into Skills England.

>> Read more: Lack of skilled workers may be biggest barrier to Labour hitting 1.5m homes target, warns economist

>> Read more: Labour’s plans for growth hinge on attracting new skills to construction

The payroll firm’s managing director, Ian Anfield, said the government had a “perfect opportunity” to simplify the existing system

“The skills shortages in construction are shared across manufacturing, the care sector, the armed forces and education,” he said.

“So why construction has to have two levies and two skills bodies makes no sense. A joined-up approach across the board to link school leavers and colleges with employers in all industries, would work better for everyone and fit with the government’s plans.’’

The CITB has been approached for comment.