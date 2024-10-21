Operator wants to upgrade dozens of commercial and industrial buildings by 2030

Network Rail has published a tender notice for nine construction and refurbishment projects across its estate worth an estimated total cost of £226m.

The operator wants to set up a property construction framework for the renovation of existing commercial and industrial properties and the delivery of new facilities.

It could award contracts to a maximum of 25 applicants, starting next October and ending in October 2030.

Four of Network Rail’s five regions – Eastern, North West and Central, Scotland’s Railway and Wales and Western – are advertising two schemes each, while the Southern region has only one lot available, although the works with the highest estimated value at £74m.

One team will cover the infrastructure works in each area and the provider must hold a principal contractors’ licence as laid out in Network Rail’s standard for “creating a site of work segregated from the railway”.

The other team will deliver work under the company’s standard for “design and construction in a high street environment”.

Suppliers may be awarded contracts in more than one region but cannot win both jobs in one area. The deadline for applications is midday on 15 November.