Operator wants to upgrade dozens of commercial and industrial buildings by 2030
Network Rail has published a tender notice for nine construction and refurbishment projects across its estate worth an estimated total cost of £226m.
The operator wants to set up a property construction framework for the renovation of existing commercial and industrial properties and the delivery of new facilities.
It could award contracts to a maximum of 25 applicants, starting next October and ending in October 2030.
Four of Network Rail’s five regions – Eastern, North West and Central, Scotland’s Railway and Wales and Western – are advertising two schemes each, while the Southern region has only one lot available, although the works with the highest estimated value at £74m.
One team will cover the infrastructure works in each area and the provider must hold a principal contractors’ licence as laid out in Network Rail’s standard for “creating a site of work segregated from the railway”.
The other team will deliver work under the company’s standard for “design and construction in a high street environment”.
Suppliers may be awarded contracts in more than one region but cannot win both jobs in one area. The deadline for applications is midday on 15 November.
