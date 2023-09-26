Build UK has appointed the boss of a diamond drilling and sawing company as its new chair.

Julie White, the owner and managing director of D-Drill & Sawing, takes over from former ISG chief executive Paul Cossell who took over former Osborne chief executive Andy Steele, who stepped down in November 2021 after just six weeks in the job following his departure from Osborne the month before.

Cossell, who spent nearly 25 years at ISG and was chief executive from 2016 until the end of 2021, formally took over the Build UK role at the start of 2022.

White said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be appointed as chair of Build UK. I can’t wait to get started and continue the great work the Build UK team and board have been doing.”

White is also a member of the prime minister’s Business Council and previously served on the CITB Nation Council and is a past president of the International Association of Concrete Drillers and Sawers.