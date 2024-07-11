Costain has appointed Paul Morris as its new group commercial director.

Morris has been with the company since 2011 and replaces David Taylor who has been in the post for a decade.

Morris will also join the executive board as a result while Costain said Taylor, who has been at the business 15 years after joining from Taylor Woodrow, would be staying on to “use his extensive experience to provide commercial support for specific projects”.

Costain is due to unveil its interim results for the six months to June on 21 August.