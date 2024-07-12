Proposals drawn up by architects LDA Design and Fereday Pollard

LDA Design and Fereday Pollard have revealed designs for new reservoirs in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

The proposed new infrastructure projects are for clients Anglian Water and Cambridge Water respectively.

The East of England is confronting escalating water supply challenges exacerbated by regional population growth and a shifting climate pattern, predicted by the Met Office to bring hotter, drier summers and wetter winters.

The planned reservoirs are intended to bolster future water security, while reducing reliance on environmentally sensitive rivers and underground aquifers.

Designed to capture surplus river water that would otherwise flow into the sea, these reservoirs are seen by the water companies as pivotal for delivering sustainable water management practices.

Early designs by LDA Design and Fereday Pollard envisage the reservoirs in the Fens and Lincolnshire as delivering a wide range of secondary benefits, including biodiversity net gain and recreational amenities.

Situated near Chatteris and March in Cambridgeshire, the proposed Fens reservoir is designed to store approximately 55 million cubic metres of water annually, catering to the needs of up to 250,000 homes.

Sculpted embankments and landforms, constructed from excavated soil, are intended to create recreational opportunities on water and land, including new walking, cycling and horse-riding routes. An internal lagoon is planned to facilitate water sports and other visitor activities.

Anglian Water’s proposed second reservoir near Sleaford in Lincolnshire is designed to hold 55 million cubic metres of water and aims to secure water supply for up to half a million homes annually.

Features include wetland areas and new wildlife habitats, nature trails and spaces dedicated to water-based recreation.

The second phase of public consultation on the reservoir projects continues until 9 August.