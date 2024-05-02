The next government should retain its HS2 landholdings until a comprehensive long-term strategy for rail has been developed, according to the High Speed Rail Group (HSRG).

In a report prepared ahead of the next general election, expected this year, the HSRG said a “costly” fire sale of assets acquired for the scrapped second phase of the UK’s biggest infrastructure project should be avoided.

It recommended that the next government’s long-term strategy should prioritise the link from Birmingham to the North West, which would have been covered by HS2 Phase 2b, and the route across the North of England from Liverpool to Hull, which the current government claims to be developing under the moniker of Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Dyan Perry, chair of the High Speed Rail Group, said: “If the UK is to achieve its growth and net zero aims, we urgently need to develop a comprehensive strategy for high speed rail travel, whilst thinking creatively to unlock the maximum investment possible. The next government must take smart, long-term decisions to maximise wider benefits and reach regions calling out for investment.”

HSRG also suggested the next government should develop a funding model which allows the Euston station works to be completed, gives immediate go-ahead to the section of HS2 from Old Oak Common to Euston, and in particular avoids any costly delays to the tunnelling work.

An announcement on when tunnelling work from Old Oak Common station to the mothballed Euston station will start is expected to be made in the next few weeks, once today’s London mayoral election is out of the way. Work on this part of the route is expected to start next year.