Enfield council is after bids from developers interested in delivering the next phase of its £6bn Meridian Water regeneration project in north London.

Called Meridian 13, this phase is set to deliver 500-600 homes and is part of a wider plan to build 10,000 homes at the development. The latest deal is worth £260m and will be built out between 2025 and 2033.

Vistry Partnerships has been appointed by the council to build the first 300 homes at Meridian Water.

Last year, the first 20 homes, all of which were council homes, were delivered while a further 70 affordable homes are set to be delivered later this spring. A total of 301 homes are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Last year, Taylor Woodrow was formally awarded a £120m strategic infrastructure contract for Meridian Water having signed a PCSA three years previously.

The contract covers a range of works including the naturalisation of Pymmes Brook, two new parks, bridges, footpaths, road and cycle links to be delivered over the next few years.

The council received £195m from the government to construct new infrastructure at Meridian Water.