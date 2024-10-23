North London contractor Quinn London has hit £100m turnover for the first time its near 25 year history.

The business, which has offices in Mill Hill and Soho, saw revenue up nearly to a quarter to break three figures with an income of £100.3m. Pre-tax profit in the year to May was up 13% to £3.6m.

The firm, which carries out work in the property services, healthcare and heritage sectors, said that turnover was expected to be £116m in the current financial year with a pre-tax profit of £4m.

Quinn London founder Seamus Quinn has stepped into the role of chairman and appointed long-standing senior managers Pat McGrath and Gerry O’Connor as joint managing directors.

Schemes the firm, which was set up in June 2000, is working on include maintenance contracts for social housing firm Peabody and a refurbishment job for the V&A museum’s photography building.