Booking is now open for Open Doors 2024 which runs for a week in March.

Organised by Build UK, the initiative will allows young people to visit sites and workplaces from Monday 18 until Saturday 23 March.

Visitors can book their place now at more than 150 events already registered across England, Scotland and Wales.

Schemes on this year’s list include One Leadenhall in London, the new Aquatics Centre in Manchester and the Paisley Museum in Scotland along with manufacturing facilities, offices and training centres.

Build UK chair Julie White said: “I am passionate about making the world of construction open and accessible to as many young people as possible, so they can see all the different career opportunities there are in our industry. Open Doors is a fantastic way to find out more about the amazing things we build and what the industry has to offer, so book your visit today to see where a career in construction could take you.”

Michael Oppong, a management trainee QS at Willmott Dixon, attended an Open Doors visit in 2015. He added: “Open Doors definitely sparked my interest in a career in the construction industry. I have since taken the degree-level apprenticeship route, combining on-the-job training with university studies.”

Building is the media partner for Open Doors