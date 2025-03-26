Fit-out job was biggest let last year in London market

Overbury is hoping to start work this summer on the biggest fit-out job in London let last year.

The firm is in a PCSA for the £250m scheme at 81 Newgate Street, close to St Paul’s, to fit out the new offices of HSBC, currently being built by Mace.

Building understands Mace also looked at the work but the job boiled down to a race between Overbury and ISG.

It is understood ISG’s bid was already being discounted before it collapsed into administration last September.

The job was the biggest fit out scheme put up for grabs in the capital last year with the entire project seeing a 1980s office block, previously occupied by BT, turned into the new headquarters of HSBC.

Main construction work is due to finish shortly ahead of Overbury moving on site.

HSBC is due to move out of its current office at 8 Canada Square, which is due to be turned into mixed-use under plans drawn up by KPF, by 2027.

Yesterday, Overbury’s parent Morgan Sindall said an ongoing boom at its fit-out business meant it has upgraded its profit forecast for 2025.

The firm, which last month said pre-tax profit last year jumped 19% to a record £172m on turnover up 10% to £4.5bn, said “an acceleration in its trading momentum” at the fit-out arm meant full-year results for the group will “be slightly ahead of [the] market consensus” of an adjusted pre-tax profit of £178m.