Scheme are for M&E work and automated people mover

A joint venture between French firm Egis and London company VVB Engineering has been appointed for M&E work at HS2’s Old Oak Common Station in west London.

Called Anthro, the JV will also provide health, fire and communications systems on the project.

Old Oak Common will be HS2’s London terminus when the high-speed line initially opens is being built by a team featuring Balfour Beatty, Vinci and Systra.

Services between the station, which will require passengers to change to get into central London, and Birmingham are expected to start between 2029 and 2033.

Meanwhile, two overseas firms have been shortlisted to operate and maintain a mass transit system being planned for the HS2 Interchange station at Solihull.

The station, which is being built by Laing O’Rourke, will include an automated people mover that will link the station with the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham International station and Birmingham Airport.

The bidders are Austrian firm Doppelmayr Cable Car and French firm Poma.